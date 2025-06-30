Bright Future Technology Updates Audit Committee Terms

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

An update from Bright Future Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:1351) ) is now available.

Bright Future Technology Holdings Limited has revised and adopted the terms of reference for its Audit Committee as of June 30, 2025. The Audit Committee, established by a board resolution in October 2020, will consist solely of independent non-executive directors, with at least one member possessing relevant professional qualifications or financial expertise. This update aims to enhance the governance and oversight functions of the company, ensuring compliance with the listing rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 192,292

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$204M

