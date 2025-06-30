Bright Future Technology Holdings Limited Announces Board Composition

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Bright Future Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:1351) ) has shared an announcement.

Bright Future Technology Holdings Limited has announced the list of its board of directors and their roles within the company. The announcement details the composition of the board, including executive and independent non-executive directors, as well as their roles in the company’s audit, remuneration, and nomination committees. This update provides stakeholders with clarity on the company’s governance structure, which is crucial for ensuring effective oversight and strategic direction.

