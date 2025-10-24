Bright Future Technology Holdings Announces Cash Offer by Swift Ascent Limited

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Bright Future Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:1351) ).

Bright Future Technology Holdings Limited has announced the dispatch of a Composite Document related to a mandatory unconditional cash offer by Fuze Securities on behalf of Swift Ascent Limited to acquire all issued shares of the company, excluding those already owned by Swift Ascent Limited and its concert parties. The document includes details of the offer, a recommendation from the Independent Board Committee, and advice from the Independent Financial Adviser. The offer commenced on October 24, 2025, and will close on November 14, 2025, with results announced the same day.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1351) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target.

More about Bright Future Technology Holdings Limited

Bright Future Technology Holdings Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on innovative solutions and services. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1351.

Average Trading Volume: 2,059,473

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$384M

