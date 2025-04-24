Bright Future Technology Holdings Announces AGM and Share Issuance Mandate

Bright Future Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:1351) ) has shared an announcement.

Bright Future Technology Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 22, 2025, in Shenzhen, China. The meeting will address several key business items, including the adoption of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, the re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of the independent auditor. Additionally, a resolution will be proposed to grant the board a mandate to issue additional shares, not exceeding 20% of the current shares in issue, which could impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

More about Bright Future Technology Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: 4.21%

Average Trading Volume: 22,720

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$118.8M

