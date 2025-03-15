Bridger Aerospace Reports Record Revenue and Growth

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Value
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Smart Value
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Company Announcements

Bridger Aerospace Reports Record Revenue and Growth

Bridger Aerospace Reports Record Revenue and Growth

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. ((BAER)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. recently held its earnings call, showcasing a strong performance with record revenues and significant growth in adjusted EBITDA. The company reported positive cash flow and secured strategic contracts, indicating a promising future outlook. Despite challenges such as a net loss and ongoing work on Spanish scoopers, the overall achievements and financial improvements suggest a positive trajectory for the company.

Record Fourth Quarter Revenue

Bridger Aerospace achieved a remarkable increase in revenue, reaching $15.6 million in Q4 2024, a significant rise from $1.1 million in Q4 2023. This growth was primarily driven by the extended deployment of scoopers, highlighting the company’s operational efficiency and market demand.

Significant Annual Revenue Growth

The company reported an impressive annual revenue of $98.6 million for 2024, marking a 48% increase from the previous year. This substantial growth underscores Bridger Aerospace’s expanding market presence and successful business strategies.

Positive Cash Flow Achievement

For the first time, Bridger Aerospace generated over $9 million in cash from operating activities in 2024. This milestone reflects the company’s improved financial health and operational effectiveness.

Successful Deployment and Utilization of Scoopers

In January 2025, Bridger Aerospace deployed two scoopers in California, marking the earliest deployment in the company’s history. This strategic move enhances their readiness and capability to meet market demands effectively.

Five-Year Contract with U.S. Department of the Interior

The company secured a $20 million contract with the U.S. Department of the Interior to provide air attack aircraft for fire and resource management in Alaska. This contract underscores Bridger Aerospace’s strategic partnerships and growth potential.

Growth in Adjusted EBITDA

Bridger Aerospace’s adjusted EBITDA doubled to $37.3 million in 2024, compared to $18.7 million in 2023. This growth reflects the company’s enhanced profitability and operational efficiency.

Development of Ignis Technologies

The company launched Ignis Technologies, a mobile platform for firefighters, with plans to transition to a subscription-based model in 2025. This innovation highlights Bridger Aerospace’s commitment to technological advancement and market expansion.

Strong Cash Position

Ending the year with $39.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, up from $33.3 million in September 2024, Bridger Aerospace demonstrates a robust cash position, providing a solid foundation for future investments and growth.

Net Loss

Despite reporting a net loss of $15.6 million in 2024, this was an improvement from a $77.4 million loss in 2023. The reduction in net loss indicates progress in the company’s financial recovery efforts.

Negative Adjusted EBITDA in Q4

The company reported a negative adjusted EBITDA of $2.9 million in Q4 2024, an improvement from negative $10.4 million in Q4 2023. This improvement highlights ongoing efforts to enhance quarterly financial performance.

Challenges with Spanish Scoopers

Bridger Aerospace continues to address challenges with Spanish scoopers, with return to service work ongoing and full readiness expected later in 2025. This indicates the company’s commitment to resolving operational hurdles.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Bridger Aerospace projects 2025 revenue between $105 million and $111 million, with adjusted EBITDA expected to range from $42 million to $48 million. The guidance considers their largely fixed cost structure and seasonality, emphasizing the importance of the third quarter for generating adjusted EBITDA.

In conclusion, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. has demonstrated a strong performance in its latest earnings call, with record revenues and significant growth in adjusted EBITDA. The company’s strategic contracts and positive cash flow indicate a promising future, despite challenges such as a net loss and ongoing work on Spanish scoopers. Overall, the financial improvements and forward-looking guidance suggest a positive trajectory for the company.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com
Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential