Bridgepoint Group Executes Share Buyback Plan

Bridgepoint Group Plc (GB:BPT) has released an update.

Bridgepoint Group Plc has actively engaged in its share repurchase strategy by acquiring 14,810 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 302.1457 pence per share. This transaction, executed through J.P. Morgan Securities plc, is part of a buyback program announced earlier in October 2023, and the shares acquired will be subsequently cancelled. The operation aligns with the company’s capital management policies and reflects its ongoing commitment to delivering shareholder value.

