Bridgepoint Group Executes Share Buyback

Bridgepoint Group plc has successfully carried out a share buyback, purchasing 34,400 ordinary shares at an average price of 222.4246 pence each, as part of its ongoing buyback program initiated in October 2023. The transaction, conducted through J.P. Morgan Securities plc, was completed on the London Stock Exchange and the shares acquired are set to be cancelled.

