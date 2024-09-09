Bridgepoint Group Completes Share Buyback

Bridgepoint Group Plc (GB:BPT) has released an update.

Bridgepoint Group Plc has successfully executed a share buyback, purchasing 12,007 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 299 to 305 pence per share, with the average cost at 303.65 pence each. This transaction, part of a buyback program announced in October 2023, was conducted on the London Stock Exchange and will result in the cancellation of the acquired shares.

