Bridgepoint Group Completes Share Buyback

Bridgepoint Group Plc (GB:BPT) has released an update.

Bridgepoint Group Plc has actively engaged in its share buyback program, purchasing 36,672 ordinary shares on July 8, 2024, at prices ranging from 238.40 to 241.40 pence per share, with an average cost of 240.6448 pence. These shares, bought from J.P. Morgan Securities and subject to London Stock Exchange rules, will be subsequently cancelled as part of the company’s effort to optimize shareholder value.

