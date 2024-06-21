Bridgepoint Executes Share Buyback Plan

Bridgepoint Group Plc (GB:BPT) has released an update.

Bridgepoint Group plc has reported the repurchase of 32,646 of its ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program previously announced in October 2023. The shares were bought through J.P. Morgan Securities at prices ranging from 222.00 to 226.20 pence, resulting in an average purchase price of 224.8998 pence per share. The company intends to cancel these acquired shares.

