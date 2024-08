Bridge SaaS Ltd. (AU:BGE) has released an update.

Bridge SaaS Limited has canceled a previous announcement regarding a proposed securities issue, following the conclusion of CEO engagement, as per their latest update to the ASX. The initial announcement, dated June 13, 2024, has been formally withdrawn on August 28, 2024, with full details referenced in a concurrent ASX release.

