Bridge SaaS Ltd. Resolutions Passed at AGM

Bridge SaaS Ltd. successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting, with all proposed resolutions, including director elections and share placements, being carried by a significant majority. The company, known for its SaaS-based CRM solutions, continues to solidify its position in the employment and NDIS sectors, managing over 1 million client records. This outcome underscores investor confidence in Bridge’s strategic direction and governance.

