Brickworks Ltd Announces Shareholder Meeting for Proposed Merger

Brickworks Ltd has announced that the Supreme Court of New South Wales has approved a meeting for shareholders to vote on a proposed merger with Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited. This merger aims to form a new ASX-listed entity, First Services Company Ltd, through inter-conditional schemes of arrangement. The Combination Booklet, which includes an Independent Expert’s Report deeming the merger fair and reasonable, has been registered with ASIC and will be distributed to shareholders. The Brickworks Independent Directors recommend voting in favor of the merger, and if approved, shareholders will receive 0.82 shares of the new entity for each Brickworks share they hold. The merger is expected to impact the company’s operations by creating a newly capitalized entity, potentially enhancing its market positioning and offering benefits to stakeholders.

Brickworks Ltd is a company involved in the construction and building materials industry, primarily focusing on the production and supply of bricks and related products. It operates within the Australian market, providing essential materials for building and construction projects.

YTD Price Performance: 28.51%

Average Trading Volume: 267,546

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.97B

