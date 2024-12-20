Brickability Group Reports Change in Major Shareholder Voting Rights

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

The latest announcement is out from Brickability Group PLC ( (GB:BRCK) ).

Brickability Group PLC has announced a decrease in the voting rights held by Octopus Investments Limited from 15.93% to 14.99%. This change in voting rights, reported on December 20, 2024, indicates a disposal of shares by the investment firm, potentially impacting the company’s shareholder dynamics and market perception.

More about Brickability Group PLC

Brickability Group PLC is a UK-based company operating in the construction materials industry. It specializes in the supply of bricks and related building products, catering to various construction and infrastructure projects.

YTD Price Performance: 6.25%

Average Trading Volume: 549,183

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £204.1M

