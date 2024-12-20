Brickability Group Reports Change in Major Shareholder Voting Rights

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio:
The latest announcement is out from Brickability Group PLC ( (GB:BRCK) ).
Brickability Group PLC has announced a decrease in the voting rights held by Octopus Investments Limited from 15.93% to 14.99%. This change in voting rights, reported on December 20, 2024, indicates a disposal of shares by the investment firm, potentially impacting the company’s shareholder dynamics and market perception.
More about Brickability Group PLC
Brickability Group PLC is a UK-based company operating in the construction materials industry. It specializes in the supply of bricks and related building products, catering to various construction and infrastructure projects.
YTD Price Performance: 6.25%
Average Trading Volume: 549,183
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: £204.1M
