Brickability Group PLC Expands Share Purchase Programme

Brickability Group PLC ( (GB:BRCK) ) just unveiled an update.

Brickability Group PLC announced that its Employee Benefit Trust (EBT) purchased 160,000 ordinary shares to support its share incentive schemes, now holding 753,221 shares, about 0.23% of the company’s issued share capital. Additionally, the company is initiating an Additional Programme to purchase up to 800,000 shares by the end of 2025, aiming to mitigate the dilutive impact of share options and enhance shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BRCK) stock is a Hold with a £61.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:BRCK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BRCK is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects strong technical indicators and a solid dividend yield, offset by high valuation and challenges in profitability and cash flow management. The company’s stable revenue growth and moderate leverage are positive, but efficiency issues and liquidity challenges need to be addressed to improve financial health.



More about Brickability Group PLC

Brickability Group PLC is a leading distributor and provider of specialist products and services to the UK construction industry. The company operates through four divisions: Bricks and Building Materials, Importing, Distribution, and Contracting. With a focus on a capital-light business model and a strong balance sheet, Brickability has grown through product diversification, geographic expansion, and strategic acquisitions. The company is committed to sustainable development and enhancing the built environment, supported by a skilled workforce of over 800 professionals.

Average Trading Volume: 802,581

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £176.5M



