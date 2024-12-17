Brickability Group Announces Directorate Change as Clive Norman Steps Down

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Brickability Group PLC ( (GB:BRCK) ) has provided an announcement.

Brickability Group PLC has announced that Clive Norman, a Non-executive Director, will not seek re-election at the 2025 annual general meeting, marking the end of his six-year tenure. During his time, he contributed significantly to the company’s journey through its AIM listing and played a vital role in establishing a strong foundation for its future, signaling potential shifts in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about Brickability Group PLC

Brickability Group PLC is a leading distributor and provider of specialist products and services to the UK construction industry. The company operates through four divisions: Bricks and Building Materials, Importing, Distribution, and Contracting. With a capital-light business model, it focuses on product diversification, geographic expansion, and acquisition of specialist businesses, serving complex needs in the construction sector.

YTD Price Performance: 10.92%

Average Trading Volume: 534,217

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £213M

See more insights into BRCK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.