BriaPro Advances Novel Anti-Cancer Antibody Development

BriaCell’s subsidiary, BriaPro, is advancing the development of novel antibodies targeting the B7-H3 antigen, a promising target in cancer treatment due to its high expression on tumor and immune cells. These antibodies are expected to be integrated into BriaPro’s proprietary Bria-TILsRx™ platform, which aims to enhance T cell activity against tumors, potentially offering significant therapeutic benefits across multiple cancer types. The company has filed for US patents and plans to seek international patent protection, positioning itself as a key player in the immuno-oncology space.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its subsidiary, BriaPro Therapeutics Corp., is a pre-clinical stage company dedicated to creating binding agents and proteins aimed at enhancing the body’s natural cancer-fighting capabilities.

