BriaCell Touts Breakthrough in Breast Cancer Survival

BriaCell Therapeutics has reported a significant breakthrough in metastatic breast cancer treatment, with a patient experiencing a quadrupled progression-free survival of 9.1 months using BriaCell’s Bria-IMT™ regimen. This result, highlighted in a recent Phase 2 study, showcased not only a marked reduction in tumor size but also an improvement in safety and tolerability, suggesting a potential new therapeutic option for metastatic breast cancer patients.

