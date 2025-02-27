BRF S.A. Releases 2024 and 2023 Financial Statements

BRF SA ( (BRFS) ) has provided an update.

On February 26, 2025, BRF S.A. released its financial statements for the years 2024 and 2023. The report highlights the company’s financial position, income, and cash flows, providing insights into its operational performance over the past two years. The release of these financial statements is crucial for stakeholders as it offers a comprehensive view of the company’s financial health and strategic direction, impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

More about BRF SA

BRF S.A. is a Brazilian company operating in the food industry, primarily engaged in the production and sale of fresh and frozen protein foods. It focuses on serving both domestic and international markets with a wide range of products, including poultry, pork, and processed foods.

YTD Price Performance: -18.67%

Average Trading Volume: 2,128,636

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.46B

