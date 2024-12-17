BRF S.A. Outlook Upgraded to Positive by S&P

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio:
- Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!
- Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks
The latest announcement is out from BRF SA ( (BRFS) ).
Standard & Poor’s has upgraded BRF S.A.’s outlook from ‘stable’ to ‘positive’ while reaffirming its global and local credit ratings. This update reflects BRF’s improved profitability, efficiency measures, and debt reduction, which are expected to enhance its market position and stakeholder confidence.
More about BRF SA
BRF S.A. is a publicly held company that operates in the food industry, focusing on the production and sale of meat and processed food products.
YTD Price Performance: 66.91%
Average Trading Volume: 2,456,331
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: $7.69B
See more insights into BRFS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.