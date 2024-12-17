BRF S.A. Outlook Upgraded to Positive by S&P

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest announcement is out from BRF SA ( (BRFS) ).

Standard & Poor’s has upgraded BRF S.A.’s outlook from ‘stable’ to ‘positive’ while reaffirming its global and local credit ratings. This update reflects BRF’s improved profitability, efficiency measures, and debt reduction, which are expected to enhance its market position and stakeholder confidence.

More about BRF SA

BRF S.A. is a publicly held company that operates in the food industry, focusing on the production and sale of meat and processed food products.

YTD Price Performance: 66.91%

Average Trading Volume: 2,456,331

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.69B

See more insights into BRFS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.