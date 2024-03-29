BRF S.A. General Meeting Decisions Announced

BRF SA (BRFS) has released an update.

BRF S.A. successfully conducted its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on March 28, 2024, with a strong shareholder turnout, virtually hosted due to legal provisions. The meeting’s agenda included approval of the previous year’s financial statements and management accounts, election of Board of Directors’ members, and various amendments to the Company’s Bylaws to expand its activities and increase its capital. Significant corporate actions such as the consolidation of the Bylaws and the ratification of mergers with subsidiaries were also approved.

