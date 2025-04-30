BRF S.A. Expands in China with New Acquisition

BRF SA ( (BRFS) ) has provided an update.

On April 30, 2025, BRF S.A. announced the completion of its acquisition of a processed foods factory in Henan Province, China, from Henan Best Foods Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of the OSI Group. This strategic acquisition strengthens BRF’s position in the Chinese market, enhancing its capability to serve customers in the region.

Spark’s Take on BRFS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BRFS is a Outperform.

BRF SA demonstrates a strong financial performance with robust revenue growth and profitability improvements. The technical indicators suggest moderate upward momentum, though some resistance may be encountered. Valuation metrics indicate that the stock could be undervalued, supported by a decent dividend yield. Positive sentiment from the earnings call further strengthens the stock’s outlook, despite potential cost challenges in 2025.

To see Spark’s full report on BRFS stock, click here.

More about BRF SA

BRF S.A. is a publicly-held company operating in the food processing industry. It is known for its production and distribution of processed foods, with a significant focus on expanding its market presence globally.

YTD Price Performance: -2.46%

Average Trading Volume: 2,140,622

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.7B

Find detailed analytics on BRFS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue