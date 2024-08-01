Breville Group Confirms CEO’s Lucrative New Deal

Breville Group Limited (AU:BRG) has released an update.

Breville Group Limited proudly announces a new employment agreement with CEO and Managing Director Jim Clayton, rewarding his role in the company’s significant growth and increased market capitalization by $3.06 billion over nine years. The revised contract includes increased remuneration, incentives, and a longer notice period, aligning with industry benchmarks to retain and motivate the high-performing executive. Shareholder approval will be sought for the new compensation terms at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

