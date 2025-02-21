Brera Holdings CEO Resigns from Board but Remains in Executive Roles

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Brera Holdings PLC Class B ( (BREA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On February 21, 2025, Brera Holdings PLC, with its executive office based in Dublin, Ireland, announced that Pierre Galoppi resigned from the company’s board of directors but will continue in his roles as Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer. The resignation from the board was not due to any disagreements regarding the company’s operations, policies, or practices, thus maintaining stability in the company’s executive leadership.

YTD Price Performance: -16.79%

Average Trading Volume: 618,690

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

