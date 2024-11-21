Breedon Group Shows Resilience Amid Market Challenges

Breedon (GB:BREE) has released an update.

Breedon Group PLC has reported a resilient performance for the first ten months of 2024, with a 7% increase in revenue despite challenging market conditions in Great Britain. The company continues to optimize operational performance and maintain financial flexibility, while successfully integrating recent acquisitions to enhance growth prospects. Breedon remains on track to meet full-year expectations with a strong focus on sustainability and a promising outlook for 2025.

