Bread Financial Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results

The latest update is out from Bread Financial Holdings ( (BFH) ).

On July 24, 2025, Bread Financial Holdings announced its second quarter 2025 financial results, reporting a net income of $139 million and a 7% increase in tangible book value per common share. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share, payable on September 12, 2025. Despite a slight decrease in average loans due to softer consumer spending, the company saw a 4% increase in credit sales year-over-year. Bread Financial completed a $150 million share repurchase program and a tender offer for senior notes, reflecting its commitment to operational excellence and shareholder value. The company also extended its partnership with Caesars Entertainment, launching a new rewards credit card. The outlook for 2025 anticipates stable consumer financial health, with expectations of flat to slightly down average loan growth and relatively flat total revenue compared to 2024.

The most recent analyst rating on (BFH) stock is a Hold with a $59.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bread Financial Holdings stock, see the BFH Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BFH is a Outperform.

Bread Financial Holdings has a solid financial foundation with impressive revenue growth and debt reduction. Technical indicators show strong momentum, though valuation is average. Earnings call insights are positive but tempered by macroeconomic challenges and slight revenue declines.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. is a tech-forward financial services company that provides personalized payment, lending, and saving solutions. The company focuses on offering co-brand and proprietary products, with a significant market presence in credit sales and consumer financial services.

Average Trading Volume: 726,538

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.99B

