Bread Financial Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results

On April 24, 2025, Bread Financial Holdings announced its first quarter financial results, highlighting a net income of $138 million and a tangible book value per common share increase to $48.92. The company successfully executed a $400 million subordinated notes offering and completed a $150 million share repurchase program, enhancing its capital structure and shareholder value. Credit sales grew by 1% year-over-year, driven by increased consumer spending, while the company maintained a disciplined approach to credit risk management amid economic uncertainties. The announcement also included a declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share, payable on June 13, 2025.

Spark’s Take on BFH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BFH is a Neutral.

Bread Financial Holdings shows strengths in revenue recovery and debt reduction, enhancing financial stability. However, declining net income and bearish technical indicators pose challenges. While valuation is relatively attractive, recent earnings call and corporate events provide a mixed outlook, suggesting cautious optimism.

More about Bread Financial Holdings

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. is a tech-forward financial services company that offers simple, personalized payment, lending, and saving solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -21.33%

Average Trading Volume: 1,054,839

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.3B

