Bread Financial Reports Q3 2025 Performance Update

Bread Financial Holdings ( (BFH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 23, 2025, Bread Financial Holdings reported a performance update for the period ending September 30, 2025, highlighting a net loss rate of 6.9% for September and 7.4% for the quarter. The company experienced a decrease in average credit card and other loans by 2% year-over-year for September and 1% for the quarter, with a delinquency rate improvement from 6.4% in 2024 to 6.0% in 2025, indicating a positive trend in managing loan delinquencies.

The most recent analyst rating on (BFH) stock is a Hold with a $64.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bread Financial Holdings stock, see the BFH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BFH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BFH is a Neutral.

Bread Financial Holdings has a stable financial position with strong cash flow and profit margins. The earnings call provided positive insights into operational excellence and capital initiatives. However, challenges with revenue growth and high leverage, along with neutral technical indicators, moderate the overall score.

More about Bread Financial Holdings

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. is a tech-forward financial services company that offers personalized payment, lending, and saving solutions to U.S. consumers. It provides general purpose credit cards, savings products, and private label and co-brand credit cards, supporting growth in sectors like travel, entertainment, health, beauty, jewelry, and specialty apparel.

Average Trading Volume: 645,405

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.84B

