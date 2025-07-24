Bread Financial Announces $150M Debt Repurchase Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bread Financial Holdings ( (BFH) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 24, 2025, Bread Financial Holdings announced a cash tender offer to repurchase up to $150 million of its 9.750% Senior Notes due 2029 and 8.375% Fixed-Rate Reset Subordinated Notes due 2035. This strategic financial move aims to manage the company’s debt profile and potentially improve its financial stability. The tender offers, which include an early participation incentive, are set to expire on August 21, 2025, and are conducted through a modified Dutch Auction procedure, allowing note holders to specify their minimum acceptable bid prices.

Bread Financial Holdings has a solid financial foundation with impressive revenue growth and debt reduction. Technical indicators show strong momentum, though valuation is average. Earnings call insights are positive but tempered by macroeconomic challenges and slight revenue declines.

More about Bread Financial Holdings

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on offering credit and lending solutions. The company is known for its financial products, including credit cards and lending services, targeting a broad market of consumers and businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 726,538

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.99B

