BRC Partners with Keurig for Energy Drink Launch

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) has announced a significant sales and distribution partnership with Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) to bring its new Black Rifle Energy drinks to the market. This deal leverages BRCC’s strong brand and loyal customer base with KDP’s extensive distribution network, aiming to expand BRCC’s reach and presence in the energy drink sector, which is valued at $21 billion. Black Rifle Energy drinks will offer a zero-sugar option with 200 milligrams of caffeine per can, available in four flavors, and are set to hit the shelves in early 2025. The collaboration underscores BRCC’s commitment to quality and its support for veterans, aligning with a partner that shares its values.

