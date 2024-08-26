Brazilian Rare Earths Reveals High-Grade TREO Results

Brazilian Rare Earths Ltd. (AU:BRE) has released an update.

Brazilian Rare Earths Ltd. has reported outstanding assay results from their Monte Alto Project, revealing rare earth grades as high as 39.1% Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) across significant intercepts. The company’s continued diamond drilling program has successfully extended the known mineralisation in strike, depth, and continuity, with notable intercepts including a record 75.8m at 13.8% TREO. Additionally, they have found high concentrations of niobium, scandium, and uranium within the mineralised zones, indicating the potential for expansive rare earth element deposits.

