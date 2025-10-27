Brazilian Critical Minerals Limited Reports Quarterly Cash Flow

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BBX Minerals Limited ( (AU:BCM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Brazilian Critical Minerals Limited reported its quarterly cash flow, highlighting a net cash outflow from operating activities of $1.213 million, primarily due to exploration, evaluation, and administrative costs. However, the company experienced a positive net cash inflow of $2.016 million from financing activities, mainly from equity securities issuance, which bolstered its cash position.

More about BBX Minerals Limited

Average Trading Volume: 8,664,678

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$76.51M

