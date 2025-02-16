Brazilian Critical Minerals Advances with Positive Drilling Results in Brazil

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

BBX Minerals Limited ( (AU:BCM) ) has shared an announcement.

Brazilian Critical Minerals Limited has announced the final assay results from its 2024 drilling program in the Ema region of Brazil, revealing significant extensions in mineralization and potential for a minimum 20-year mine life. The results indicate excellent shallow grades and thicknesses, particularly of NdPr, which will support an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and a scoping study aimed at targeting a large mineralized zone. This strategic advancement positions the company to capitalize on its unique project attributes outside of Asia, enhancing its industry positioning and offering promising implications for stakeholders.

More about BBX Minerals Limited

Brazilian Critical Minerals Limited (ASX: BCM) operates in the mining industry, focusing on rare earth elements (REEs) in Brazil. The company aims to develop mineral resources for sustainable supply of critical minerals, emphasizing on leveraging in-situ recovery extraction techniques similar to those used in large Chinese ionic clay deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 872,783

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$8.5M

