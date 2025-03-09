Brazilian Critical Minerals Achieves High Rare Earth Recoveries in ANSTO Test

The latest update is out from BBX Minerals Limited ( (AU:BCM) ).

Brazilian Critical Minerals Limited announced successful results from an ANSTO column test designed to replicate in-situ conditions at their Ema project. The test showed significantly higher recoveries of rare earth elements compared to previous studies, with 74% magnet recovery and 62% total rare earth elements plus yttrium recovery. These results indicate promising potential for the upcoming field pilot test, suggesting improved commercial extraction capabilities and positioning the company favorably within the industry.

Brazilian Critical Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and processing of critical minerals, particularly rare earth elements. The company is involved in projects that aim to enhance the recovery of rare earth elements through innovative methods such as in-situ recovery (ISR).

