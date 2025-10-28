Brazil Potash Secures 91% of Future Production with Key Offtake Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Brazil Potash Corp. ( (GRO) ) has provided an update.

Brazil Potash Corp. has announced a significant milestone in its Autazes Project by securing a third major take-or-pay offtake agreement with Kimia Solutions, a leading Brazilian fertilizer distributor. This agreement, along with previous commitments, pre-sells 91% of the company’s planned production, ensuring over 2 million tons of sales annually and advancing Brazil’s goal of fertilizer autonomy. The agreement not only provides revenue visibility essential for project financing but also strengthens Brazil’s domestic fertilizer supply chain, reducing import dependency and supporting the agricultural sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (GRO) stock is a Buy with a $5.50 price target.

More about Brazil Potash Corp.

Brazil Potash Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the Autazes Project, which aims to supply sustainable fertilizers to Brazil, one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters. The company is addressing Brazil’s dependency on potash imports, despite the country having significant undeveloped potash reserves.

Average Trading Volume: 1,012,414

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

