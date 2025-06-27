Braze Holds Annual Stockholders Meeting, Elects Directors

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

The latest announcement is out from Braze ( (BRZE) ).

On June 26, 2025, Braze, Inc. held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders where stockholders voted on three proposals. Phillip Fernandez and Fernando Machado were elected as Class I directors, the compensation of named executive officers was approved on an advisory basis, and Ernst & Young LLP was ratified as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (BRZE) stock is a Buy with a $43.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Braze stock, see the BRZE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BRZE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BRZE is a Neutral.

Braze’s strong earnings performance and strategic acquisitions drive a positive outlook, but profitability challenges and bearish technical indicators weigh on the stock’s overall score. Continued revenue growth and operational improvements are key to enhancing valuation and investor confidence.

To see Spark’s full report on BRZE stock, click here.

More about Braze

Braze, Inc. operates in the technology industry, primarily focusing on customer engagement and marketing automation services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,514,728

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.94B

See more data about BRZE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue