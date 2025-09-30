Bravura Solutions Updates FY26 Financial Guidance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Bravura Solutions Limited ( (AU:BVS) ) has provided an announcement.

Bravura Solutions Limited has updated its FY26 financial guidance, projecting revenues between $265 million and $275 million and cash EBITDA between $55 million and $65 million. The revised forecast is driven by the strong GBP, increased project revenues in EMEA, and a focus on operational efficiency, indicating positive growth and strategic positioning in the market.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BVS) stock is a Buy with a A$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bravura Solutions Limited stock, see the AU:BVS Stock Forecast page.

More about Bravura Solutions Limited

Bravura Solutions Limited is a leading provider of software solutions for the wealth management, life insurance, and funds administration industries. The company offers technology that facilitates modernisation, consolidation, and simplification, helping clients enhance market speed, digital experiences, and adapt to regulatory changes. With over 35 years of experience, Bravura’s solutions are trusted by major financial institutions worldwide, managing trillions in assets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,886,334

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.13B

For an in-depth examination of BVS stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue