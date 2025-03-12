Bravura Solutions Director Increases Shareholding

Bravura Solutions Limited ( (AU:BVS) ) has provided an announcement.

Bravura Solutions Limited announced a change in the director’s interest as Sarah Adam-Gedge’s indirect interest in the company increased with the acquisition of 12,000 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This change reflects a potential increase in confidence or strategic positioning by the director within the company, potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions and the company’s market stance.

More about Bravura Solutions Limited

Bravura Solutions Limited operates in the financial technology industry, providing software solutions primarily for wealth management, life insurance, and funds administration sectors. The company focuses on delivering innovative technology to enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement for financial institutions.

YTD Price Performance: 11.96%

Average Trading Volume: 1,256,740

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.05B

