Bravo Mining Corp. Sets Strategic Priorities for Luanga Project in 2025

Bravo Mining Corp. has announced its strategic priorities for 2025, emphasizing the advancement of its Luanga PGM+Au+Ni deposit and exploration of copper-gold targets. The company plans to leverage its strong financial position and recent mineral resource updates to explore potential new discoveries in the Carajás Mineral Province. Bravo’s 2025 work program will focus on exploring Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) mineralization and continuing magmatic Ni/Cu exploration, alongside metallurgical optimization of the Luanga deposit. The announcement highlights the company’s commitment to expanding its resource base and enhancing its market position in the mineral-rich region.

Bravo Mining Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily targets palladium, platinum, rhodium, gold, nickel, and copper deposits, with a significant focus on its Luanga project located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

YTD Price Performance: 38.19%

Average Trading Volume: 37,327

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$275.3M

