Bravo Mining Corp. Grants Stock Options Amidst Development

Bravo Mining Corp. has awarded 1,363,500 stock options to its team members under the Company’s Stock Option Plan, with options exercisable at $3.13 per share and a staggered vesting period. These options, which expire in 2029, are part of the company’s incentives as it advances its Luanga Project in Brazil, enhancing local employment and environmental protection efforts.

