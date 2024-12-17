Bravo Mining Corp. Grants Stock Options

Bravo Mining Corp. (TSE:BRVO) has released an update.

Bravo Mining Corp. has granted over 2.2 million stock options to its directors and officers, allowing them to purchase shares at $1.90 each. These options vest over four years and expire in 2029, reflecting the company’s commitment to its team amid ongoing exploration efforts in Brazil’s Carajás Mineral Province.

