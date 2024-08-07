Braveheart Ups Stake in Image Scan Holdings

Image Scan Holdings (GB:IGE) has released an update.

Braveheart Investment Group plc has notified Image Scan Holdings PLC of a change in their shareholding, with the percentage of voting rights attached to shares reaching 8.45% on August 2, 2024. This represents an increase from the previous notification of 7.22%. The notification, completed in London on August 6, 2024, indicates a significant acquisition by Braveheart Investment Group.

