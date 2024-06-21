Braveheart Investment Reveals Annual Financial Loss

Braveheart Investment (GB:BRH) has released an update.

Braveheart Investment Group plc reported a pre-tax loss of £8.19 million for the year ended 31 March 2024, a significant shift from a profit in the previous year, and a loss per share of 11.38 pence. Despite a larger cash balance of £1.74 million, the company has written down its investments in Paraytec Limited and Kirkstall Limited to zero, citing that while they may potentially increase in value over time, their short-term prospects have diminished. Braveheart continues to focus on strategic investments and cost rationalization amidst challenging market conditions.

