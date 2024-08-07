Braskem SA Ordered to Compensate for Brazil Disaster

Braskem SA (BAK) has released an update.

Braskem S.A., a petrochemical company, has been ordered by the Dutch Court to compensate victims for a subsidence disaster in Maceió, Brazil, related to rock salt mining, with the compensation amount yet to be determined. While the company acknowledges the court’s decision, it deems the case non-material as it involves only 9 plaintiffs and has therefore not issued a Material Fact. Braskem has previously reported on this and similar cases in its quarterly financial information and reference form.

