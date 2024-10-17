Braskem S.A. Secures Major Gas Transport Deal

Braskem SA (BAK) has released an update.

Braskem S.A. has entered into a significant related-party transaction with Voqen Energia Ltda. and Transportadora Brasileira Gasoduto Brasil-Bolívia S.A. (TBG) to secure firm natural gas transportation services. The contract, valued at up to R$200 million annually, will enable Braskem to transport natural gas for its plants through the free market, in alignment with regulatory standards established by the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP). This strategic move is designed to optimize energy supply for Braskem’s operations and other potential customers until 2028.

