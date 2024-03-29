Braskem S.A. Announces Virtual General Meeting

Braskem Sa (BAK) has released an update.

Braskem S.A. has announced its Ordinary General Meeting scheduled for April 29, 2024, to be conducted virtually using the Webex platform. Shareholders are invited to discuss and vote on key company matters, including the financial statements of the previous fiscal year, the election of Board members, and the setting of managerial compensation for the upcoming year. Detailed guidelines and deadlines for shareholder participation and remote voting have been provided to ensure an efficient and inclusive meeting process.

For further insights into BAK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.