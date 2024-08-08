Braskem Reports Strong Earnings and Cash Flow

Braskem SA (BAK) has released an update.

Braskem S.A., a leading resin producer, reported a significant increase in Recurring EBITDA to US$320 million for the second quarter of 2024, marking a 39% rise from the first quarter and a 128% surge from the same period the previous year. The company also experienced robust recurring cash generation, totaling US$69 million, due to improved operational performance. Despite some operational disruptions, Braskem’s strategic geographic diversification helped maintain service levels and drive sales volumes, particularly in Mexico where they hit a record since 3Q17.

