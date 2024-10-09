Braskem Reports R$50 Million in Propylene Transactions

Braskem SA (BAK) has released an update.

Braskem S.A., adhering to CVM Resolution 80/2022, disclosed details on a series of transactions with significant shareholder Petrobras, involving spot purchase and sale agreements of polymer-grade propylene totaling R$50 million. The agreements offer price and volume flexibility, with the latest reaching the mentioned amount by reallocating propylene volumes from prior contracts. Transactions are based on international propylene prices, ensuring compliance with market value.

