Braskem Amends Petrobras Contract Terms

Braskem SA (BAK) has released an update.

Braskem S.A. has disclosed an amendment to its contract with Petrobras for the purchase of additional volumes of ethane and propane, and the sale of hydrogen. The negotiation, carried out with respect to international pricing standards without introducing new obligations, was signed on July 29, 2024, indicating Braskem’s continuous alignment with market conditions and commitment to transparency in related-party transactions.

