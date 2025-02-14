Brangista Inc. Reports Strong Financial Results with Increased Profits and Sales

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

An update from Brangista, Inc. ( (JP:6176) ) is now available.

Brangista Inc. reported a 5.9% increase in net sales for the quarter ending December 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, with notable increases also seen in operating and ordinary profits. The company’s comprehensive income saw a significant jump, indicating strong financial health, which is further supported by a high capital adequacy ratio of 76.3%.

More about Brangista, Inc.

Brangista Inc. operates within the general business category and is listed on the Tokyo Growth stock exchange. The company is involved in various sectors but specific primary products or services are not detailed in the document.

YTD Price Performance: -4.20%

Average Trading Volume: 74,815

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen10.47B

